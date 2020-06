Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym pool

Located on the third floor with access via stairs or elevator. Nicely furnished two bedroom, two bath with sweeping views of the Golf course and a pond. Community pool next door and the main clubhouse with larger pool, exercise equipment, card playing area, library and more is easily accessible. Shopping, restaurants and more are near by and the Beach is approximately 7 miles away.