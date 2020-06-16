4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

Amenities
Available February 1, 2020. Golfer's delight! 2BR/1BA Third floor condo. Completely remolded. End unit. Elevator in the building. Assigned parking. Perfect location just a short drive to Anna Maria Island, restaurants and shopping located right out the community on Cortez Road. This is a 55+ building. This unit is directly across the street from the Pinebrook Golf Course and Pro-Golf shop. The community has a heated pool, shuffleboard, tennis courts, and a club house. Master bedroom has two large closets and a king size bed. Guest bedroom has a Queen sized bed. Kitchen fully equipped with everything you need. Enjoy your morning coffee on the lanai that looks out at a courtyard. Come get out of the snow this winter and make this your home away from home. This is a 3 month min rental, sorry no pets, wifi is included with the rent.