Bradenton, FL
4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE

4480 Ironwood Circle · (941) 795-2182
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Location

4480 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301A · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
shuffle board
internet access
tennis court
Available February 1, 2020. Golfer's delight! 2BR/1BA Third floor condo. Completely remolded. End unit. Elevator in the building. Assigned parking. Perfect location just a short drive to Anna Maria Island, restaurants and shopping located right out the community on Cortez Road. This is a 55+ building. This unit is directly across the street from the Pinebrook Golf Course and Pro-Golf shop. The community has a heated pool, shuffleboard, tennis courts, and a club house. Master bedroom has two large closets and a king size bed. Guest bedroom has a Queen sized bed. Kitchen fully equipped with everything you need. Enjoy your morning coffee on the lanai that looks out at a courtyard. Come get out of the snow this winter and make this your home away from home. This is a 3 month min rental, sorry no pets, wifi is included with the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have any available units?
4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have?
Some of 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4480 IRONWOOD CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
