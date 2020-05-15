4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD

Amenities

Don't miss this 2 bedroom condo in The Fairways of Pinebrook available fully furnished or unfurnished. You will fall in love with the gorgeous kitchen with a whitewashed brick backsplash, designer quartz countertops, pull out drawers,stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar overlooking dining and living room. The stylish living room is great for entertain and is complete with a large flat scree TV. The immaculate guest bedroom will leave your guest impressed and has a full bath right down the hall. The spacious master bedroom is for a king with rustic hardwood flooring, an extra large walk in closet and a stunning en-suite master bath. Enjoy your morning coffee in the lovely Florida room directly overlooking the golf course.



Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry room, under-building parking and elevator with access to a storage room and activity room with kitchen. This unit is located right next to the heated pool and a short stroll to the Clubhouse and Golf Course. No pets allowed per association rules. Appliances include; Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Trash and Cable included.