Last updated May 26 2020

4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD

4460 Fairways Boulevard · (941) 356-1589
Location

4460 Fairways Boulevard, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1256 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Don't miss this 2 bedroom condo in The Fairways of Pinebrook available fully furnished or unfurnished. You will fall in love with the gorgeous kitchen with a whitewashed brick backsplash, designer quartz countertops, pull out drawers,stainless steel appliances and large breakfast bar overlooking dining and living room. The stylish living room is great for entertain and is complete with a large flat scree TV. The immaculate guest bedroom will leave your guest impressed and has a full bath right down the hall. The spacious master bedroom is for a king with rustic hardwood flooring, an extra large walk in closet and a stunning en-suite master bath. Enjoy your morning coffee in the lovely Florida room directly overlooking the golf course.

Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry room, under-building parking and elevator with access to a storage room and activity room with kitchen. This unit is located right next to the heated pool and a short stroll to the Clubhouse and Golf Course. No pets allowed per association rules. Appliances include; Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, and Dryer. Trash and Cable included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD have any available units?
4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD have?
Some of 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4460 FAIRWAYS BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
