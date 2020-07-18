4440 Ironwood Cir

Amenities

Annual two bedroom one bath condo, located in the community of Ironwood. This condo can be leased unfurnished or furnished for an additional charge. This fabulous resort community offers a public golf course and a community pool. This is an excellent location as you are centrally located to Holmes Beach, Anna Maria island, hospitals shopping and great restaurants. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash and pest control. Sorry pets are not allowed!



Amenities: Community pool, Community Golf