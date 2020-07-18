All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated July 16 2020 at 7:58 PM

4440 Ironwood Cir

4440 Ironwood Circle · (941) 462-2894
Location

4440 Ironwood Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit #402 D · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
Annual two bedroom one bath condo, located in the community of Ironwood. This condo can be leased unfurnished or furnished for an additional charge. This fabulous resort community offers a public golf course and a community pool. This is an excellent location as you are centrally located to Holmes Beach, Anna Maria island, hospitals shopping and great restaurants. Rent includes basic cable, water, trash and pest control. Sorry pets are not allowed!

Amenities: Community pool, Community Golf

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4440 Ironwood Cir have any available units?
4440 Ironwood Cir has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
Is 4440 Ironwood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
4440 Ironwood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4440 Ironwood Cir pet-friendly?
No, 4440 Ironwood Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4440 Ironwood Cir offer parking?
No, 4440 Ironwood Cir does not offer parking.
Does 4440 Ironwood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4440 Ironwood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4440 Ironwood Cir have a pool?
Yes, 4440 Ironwood Cir has a pool.
Does 4440 Ironwood Cir have accessible units?
No, 4440 Ironwood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 4440 Ironwood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 4440 Ironwood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4440 Ironwood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 4440 Ironwood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
