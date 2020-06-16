4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home centrally located in West Bradenton. 1/3 acre lot with double gate to access parking for your boat or RV. Hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and drawer pull-outs. Oversized garage with a workshop room and a custom roll down screen for when garage door is open. Access to 1/2 bath is available from the garage in addition to the third bedroom. Large screened lanai and a bonus room w/electric & water. Outside patio area in back yard. Nicely furnished for your seasonal needs. Close to beaches, golf, shopping and commuting to St. Pete, Tampa, Sarasota and I-75.