All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W

4109 18th Avenue Drive West · (941) 751-0670
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4109 18th Avenue Drive West, Bradenton, FL 34205

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home centrally located in West Bradenton. 1/3 acre lot with double gate to access parking for your boat or RV. Hardwood flooring in the living and dining areas. Huge kitchen with plenty of storage and drawer pull-outs. Oversized garage with a workshop room and a custom roll down screen for when garage door is open. Access to 1/2 bath is available from the garage in addition to the third bedroom. Large screened lanai and a bonus room w/electric & water. Outside patio area in back yard. Nicely furnished for your seasonal needs. Close to beaches, golf, shopping and commuting to St. Pete, Tampa, Sarasota and I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W have any available units?
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W have?
Some of 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W currently offering any rent specials?
4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W pet-friendly?
No, 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W offer parking?
Yes, 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W does offer parking.
Does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W have a pool?
No, 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W does not have a pool.
Does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W have accessible units?
No, 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W does not have accessible units.
Does 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4109 18TH AVENUE DRIVE W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34205
Lost Creek at Lakewood Ranch
11140 Lost Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Perico
11001 Bristol Bay Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms
Bradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with Parking
Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity