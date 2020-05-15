3774 RAINFOREST COURT

Amenities

Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches. Large master suite and den on the first floor. Two bedrooms and a bonus room on the second floor. Many designer upgrades, private pool & setting, screened patio/porch, 2 car garage & driveway. Open plan, separate formal dining (or sitting) room, eating space in kitchen, great room, master bath has dual sinks, tub and separate shower stall. Granite counters, washer/dryer, walk in closets, solid wood cabinets, smoke alarms. Community pool, HOA required, deed restrictions. Maintenance includes basic cable, clubhouse w/ fitness equipment pool, playground, maintenance free grounds. Go & show, Supra on front door, turn off lights, leave card.