Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:22 PM

3774 RAINFOREST COURT

3774 Rainforest Court · (941) 803-7522
Location

3774 Rainforest Court, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3057 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Dumont model by Taylor Morrison. Wonderful pool home in Palma Sola Trace, one of West Bradenton's most sought after communities. Restaurants, grocery, and other stores nearby. Only a few miles to IMG Academy, Anna Maria Island & Coquina beaches. Large master suite and den on the first floor. Two bedrooms and a bonus room on the second floor. Many designer upgrades, private pool & setting, screened patio/porch, 2 car garage & driveway. Open plan, separate formal dining (or sitting) room, eating space in kitchen, great room, master bath has dual sinks, tub and separate shower stall. Granite counters, washer/dryer, walk in closets, solid wood cabinets, smoke alarms. Community pool, HOA required, deed restrictions. Maintenance includes basic cable, clubhouse w/ fitness equipment pool, playground, maintenance free grounds. Go & show, Supra on front door, turn off lights, leave card.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT have any available units?
3774 RAINFOREST COURT has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT have?
Some of 3774 RAINFOREST COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3774 RAINFOREST COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3774 RAINFOREST COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3774 RAINFOREST COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3774 RAINFOREST COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3774 RAINFOREST COURT does offer parking.
Does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3774 RAINFOREST COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3774 RAINFOREST COURT has a pool.
Does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT have accessible units?
No, 3774 RAINFOREST COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3774 RAINFOREST COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3774 RAINFOREST COURT has units with dishwashers.
