Bradenton, FL
3727 Summerwind Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3727 Summerwind Circle

3727 Summerwind Circle · (941) 955-1300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3727 Summerwind Circle, Bradenton, FL 34209
West Bradenton

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3727 Summerwind Circle · Avail. now

$2,600

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3057 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
cable included
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach. The Master suite is downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large bonus room(possible 4th bedroom), upgraded kitchen; with granite and stainless steel appliances. Property also includes a Washer and dryer, screened in lanai with lakeview and a two car garage. This community has a wonderful pool, fitness center and lush landscape with maintenance free yards. Basic cable included. Rent is $2,600.00 per month and move in requirements are: First month’s rent, last month’s rent & Security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent.

(RLNE3920325)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3727 Summerwind Circle have any available units?
3727 Summerwind Circle has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3727 Summerwind Circle have?
Some of 3727 Summerwind Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3727 Summerwind Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3727 Summerwind Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3727 Summerwind Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3727 Summerwind Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 3727 Summerwind Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3727 Summerwind Circle offers parking.
Does 3727 Summerwind Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3727 Summerwind Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3727 Summerwind Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3727 Summerwind Circle has a pool.
Does 3727 Summerwind Circle have accessible units?
No, 3727 Summerwind Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3727 Summerwind Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3727 Summerwind Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
