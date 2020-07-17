3727 Summerwind Circle

Amenities
Palma Sola Trace 3/2.5 annual, Turnkey furnished - This beautifully decorated turnkey furnished 2 story home has over 3000 sq. ft. of living space and is centrally located with only 5 miles to Bradenton Beach. The Master suite is downstairs, 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large bonus room(possible 4th bedroom), upgraded kitchen; with granite and stainless steel appliances. Property also includes a Washer and dryer, screened in lanai with lakeview and a two car garage. This community has a wonderful pool, fitness center and lush landscape with maintenance free yards. Basic cable included. Rent is $2,600.00 per month and move in requirements are: First month’s rent, last month’s rent & Security deposit equal to 1 month’s rent.
(RLNE3920325)