All apartments in Bradenton
Find more places like 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:35 PM

319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE

319 Compass Point Drive · (941) 993-0370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bradenton
See all
Perico
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

319 Compass Point Drive, Bradenton, FL 34209
Perico

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2159 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home. This condo is perfectly customized and nothing like your neighbors with its pleasingly rich color palette, architecturally decorative wood panel walls, wood beam coffered ceiling in the master bedroom, $35,000 of polished travertine floors, granite counters, tumbled travertine backsplash, travertine moulding, breakfast island with solid wood counter, elegant upgraded wood spiral staircase to the 3rd floor water view observatory, vaulted shiplap wood ceiling and built-in shelving. This open concept, spacious floor plan has water views from the kitchen through the great room and out through the sunroom as well as from the master bedroom and a guest bedroom. This is what Florida living is all about...tropical breezes, glimmery water views, sunshine and sunsets. You'll love living on this island and being so close to the beautiful bay waters and Gulf of Mexico. Harbour Isle is famous for its resort amenities galore with 4 heated pools, complementary kayaks, private sandy beach with plentiful chaises and hammocks plus a 4200 SF clubhouse with restaurant/bar/billiards and state of the art fitness center. For added fun, you'll love the outdoor kitchen, hot tub, outdoor cabana bar, on-site marina and oodles of social activities. This perfectly located island community is close to restaurants, shops and Robinson Preserve where you can kayak and bird watch. Plus it's only a 4 minute ride to Anna Maria Island Beach!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE have any available units?
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE have?
Some of 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE has a pool.
Does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Treesdale
1818 9th Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Yacht Club
6510 Anchor Loop
Bradenton, FL 34212
Lory of Braden River
702 51st St E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Solana Vista
5801 Fishermans Dr
Bradenton, FL 34209
Arbor Oaks at Bradenton
5400 26th St W
Bradenton, FL 34207
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle
Bradenton, FL 34208
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E
Bradenton, FL 34208
Creekside Ranch
11209 Ranch Creek Ter
Bradenton, FL 34211

Similar Pages

Bradenton 1 BedroomsBradenton 2 Bedrooms
Bradenton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBradenton Apartments with Parking
Bradenton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLPort Charlotte, FLDunedin, FL
Plant City, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLVenice, FLNorth Port, FLTemple Terrace, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

West BradentonBraden River East
Downtown Bradenton
Perico

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity