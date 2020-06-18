319 COMPASS POINT DRIVE

Amenities

Available for Annual Lease or Lease/Purchase. Custom high-end finishes abound in this 3 bedroom/3 bathroom luxe coach home. This condo is perfectly customized and nothing like your neighbors with its pleasingly rich color palette, architecturally decorative wood panel walls, wood beam coffered ceiling in the master bedroom, $35,000 of polished travertine floors, granite counters, tumbled travertine backsplash, travertine moulding, breakfast island with solid wood counter, elegant upgraded wood spiral staircase to the 3rd floor water view observatory, vaulted shiplap wood ceiling and built-in shelving. This open concept, spacious floor plan has water views from the kitchen through the great room and out through the sunroom as well as from the master bedroom and a guest bedroom. This is what Florida living is all about...tropical breezes, glimmery water views, sunshine and sunsets. You'll love living on this island and being so close to the beautiful bay waters and Gulf of Mexico. Harbour Isle is famous for its resort amenities galore with 4 heated pools, complementary kayaks, private sandy beach with plentiful chaises and hammocks plus a 4200 SF clubhouse with restaurant/bar/billiards and state of the art fitness center. For added fun, you'll love the outdoor kitchen, hot tub, outdoor cabana bar, on-site marina and oodles of social activities. This perfectly located island community is close to restaurants, shops and Robinson Preserve where you can kayak and bird watch. Plus it's only a 4 minute ride to Anna Maria Island Beach!