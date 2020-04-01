283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE

Amenities

WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound. The gated community features a $4 Million Dollar Club House with resort style pool, spa, fitness center and skybar restaurant and lounge. There are also 3 other pools to relax the days away, as well as Kayaking, and 5 miles of walking and biking trails. The newly completed Marina allows you to bring your boat on vacation!! A golf cart is available for use within the community with proof of insurance prior to arrival. All of this, and less than one mile from the award winning beaches on Anna Maria Island. This luxurious coastal inspired unit was built in 2018, and boasts all of the upgrades and custom finishes one would expect from a world class community. The residence is turnkey, just bring your bags and start enjoying paradise in style!!

*Applicable State and County taxes will apply to rental fee.

* Monthly (min)/furnished rental, rates vary from month to month.