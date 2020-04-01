All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:31 PM

283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE

283 Saint Lucia Drive · (813) 875-3700
Location

283 Saint Lucia Drive, Bradenton, FL 34209
Perico

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 101 · Avail. now

$5,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2206 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
WELCOME TO PARADISE!! This home is located in Harbour Isle, a Jimmy Buffett inspired community. Enjoy gorgeous water views and sunsets on Anna Maria Sound. The gated community features a $4 Million Dollar Club House with resort style pool, spa, fitness center and skybar restaurant and lounge. There are also 3 other pools to relax the days away, as well as Kayaking, and 5 miles of walking and biking trails. The newly completed Marina allows you to bring your boat on vacation!! A golf cart is available for use within the community with proof of insurance prior to arrival. All of this, and less than one mile from the award winning beaches on Anna Maria Island. This luxurious coastal inspired unit was built in 2018, and boasts all of the upgrades and custom finishes one would expect from a world class community. The residence is turnkey, just bring your bags and start enjoying paradise in style!!
*Applicable State and County taxes will apply to rental fee.
* Monthly (min)/furnished rental, rates vary from month to month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE have any available units?
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE has a unit available for $5,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE have?
Some of 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 283 SAINT LUCIA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
