Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:52 PM

2623 River Preserve Ct

2623 River Preserve Court · (941) 320-3216
Location

2623 River Preserve Court, Bradenton, FL 34208
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $1310 · Avail. now

$1,310

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
internet access
This Corner upstairs Unfurnished Unit allows for lots of natural light. Spacious, 3 Bedroom 2 Baths has wood floors, granite counters and wood cabinetry in kitchen. This Condo has plenty of storage with its 2 Walk-in Closets Plus Full Size W&D. Relax by the pool. For the Sports enthusiasts, the location is near the Pirates Training Facilities, Golf and Boat ramp with easy access to Braden River. Just 10 minutes to all the events at Riverwalk, Cultural Arts, Farmers' Market and Dining options. Maintenance Free and easy living here.

1260 sq. ft. Built in 2006.

• Number of Rooms: 6
• Rooms/Areas: Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Open Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, Inside Utility
• Interior Features: Blinds/Shades, Inside Utility, Smoke Alarm(S), Solid Stone Counters, Solid Wood Cabinets, Walk-In Closet, Washer and Dryer Hookups
• Appliances/Equip: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Hot Water Electric, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer
• Flooring: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Wood

NO SMOKERS!

To become a tenant, you must pass a background check with the HOA. You must show proof you earn 3 times the monthly rent per month.
Requirements by landlord: First ($1310), last ($1310) and a month's security ($1315)paid up front to move in. $3930 total.

Landlord pays water bill up to $100 per month. All other utilities tenant responsibility.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3186709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 River Preserve Ct have any available units?
2623 River Preserve Ct has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 River Preserve Ct have?
Some of 2623 River Preserve Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 River Preserve Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2623 River Preserve Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 River Preserve Ct pet-friendly?
No, 2623 River Preserve Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 2623 River Preserve Ct offer parking?
No, 2623 River Preserve Ct does not offer parking.
Does 2623 River Preserve Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2623 River Preserve Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 River Preserve Ct have a pool?
Yes, 2623 River Preserve Ct has a pool.
Does 2623 River Preserve Ct have accessible units?
No, 2623 River Preserve Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 River Preserve Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 River Preserve Ct has units with dishwashers.
