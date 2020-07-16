2623 River Preserve Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets

This Corner upstairs Unfurnished Unit allows for lots of natural light. Spacious, 3 Bedroom 2 Baths has wood floors, granite counters and wood cabinetry in kitchen. This Condo has plenty of storage with its 2 Walk-in Closets Plus Full Size W&D. Relax by the pool. For the Sports enthusiasts, the location is near the Pirates Training Facilities, Golf and Boat ramp with easy access to Braden River. Just 10 minutes to all the events at Riverwalk, Cultural Arts, Farmers' Market and Dining options. Maintenance Free and easy living here.



1260 sq. ft. Built in 2006.



• Number of Rooms: 6

• Rooms/Areas: Living Room/Dining Room Combo, Open Floor Plan, Split Bedroom, Inside Utility

• Interior Features: Blinds/Shades, Inside Utility, Smoke Alarm(S), Solid Stone Counters, Solid Wood Cabinets, Walk-In Closet, Washer and Dryer Hookups

• Appliances/Equip: Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Hot Water Electric, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Washer

• Flooring: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Wood



NO SMOKERS!



To become a tenant, you must pass a background check with the HOA. You must show proof you earn 3 times the monthly rent per month.

Requirements by landlord: First ($1310), last ($1310) and a month's security ($1315)paid up front to move in. $3930 total.



Landlord pays water bill up to $100 per month. All other utilities tenant responsibility.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3186709)