Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
2221 Tally Breeze Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

2221 Tally Breeze Way

2221 Tally Breeze Way · (800) 625-4794
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Bradenton
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

2221 Tally Breeze Way, Bradenton, FL 34208
North Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2221 Tally Breeze Way · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1788 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK HOME FOR RENT! COMMUNITY POOL! - Straight forward unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.

The home offers ceramic tile/ carpeted bedrooms and living- dining room and granite kitchen counters.
You will appreciate the home as it is located on a corner lot just inside the gated community of Glen Creek. There are three lovely bedrooms located toward the front of the home with standard closets and windows which allow for light and bright bedrooms.

The kitchen is well appointed with a large island perfect for several bar stools for dining enjoyment and large food pantry. The kitchen opens onto the living/ dining space with a slider leading to the back yard.
The master suite is just off the living room and offers a ceiling fan/light combo, several windows which allow for natural light, spacious walk in closet and en-suite with step in shower and dual sinks.

The location places you moments to state road 64 and state road 70, close to downtown, and just minutes to food shopping, dining, I-75 and more!
*Contact management for touring details. AVAILABLE now.
*Lawn care included.
*One pet with breed and weight restrictions per HOA guidelines. Deposit and fee apply.
*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.
*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.
*Tenant Pays all utilities

(RLNE5779784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2221 Tally Breeze Way have any available units?
2221 Tally Breeze Way has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bradenton, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bradenton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2221 Tally Breeze Way have?
Some of 2221 Tally Breeze Way's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2221 Tally Breeze Way currently offering any rent specials?
2221 Tally Breeze Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2221 Tally Breeze Way pet-friendly?
No, 2221 Tally Breeze Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bradenton.
Does 2221 Tally Breeze Way offer parking?
Yes, 2221 Tally Breeze Way does offer parking.
Does 2221 Tally Breeze Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2221 Tally Breeze Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2221 Tally Breeze Way have a pool?
Yes, 2221 Tally Breeze Way has a pool.
Does 2221 Tally Breeze Way have accessible units?
No, 2221 Tally Breeze Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2221 Tally Breeze Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2221 Tally Breeze Way does not have units with dishwashers.
