2221 Tally Breeze Way

4 BED/ 2 BATH GLEN CREEK HOME FOR RENT! COMMUNITY POOL! - Straight forward unfurnished 4 bedroom/2 bath- 2 car garage home located within gated Glen Creek offered for annual lease! This home does participate in section 8 program.



The home offers ceramic tile/ carpeted bedrooms and living- dining room and granite kitchen counters.

You will appreciate the home as it is located on a corner lot just inside the gated community of Glen Creek. There are three lovely bedrooms located toward the front of the home with standard closets and windows which allow for light and bright bedrooms.



The kitchen is well appointed with a large island perfect for several bar stools for dining enjoyment and large food pantry. The kitchen opens onto the living/ dining space with a slider leading to the back yard.

The master suite is just off the living room and offers a ceiling fan/light combo, several windows which allow for natural light, spacious walk in closet and en-suite with step in shower and dual sinks.



The location places you moments to state road 64 and state road 70, close to downtown, and just minutes to food shopping, dining, I-75 and more!

*Contact management for touring details. AVAILABLE now.

*Lawn care included.

*One pet with breed and weight restrictions per HOA guidelines. Deposit and fee apply.

*HOA application/fee and approval apply.Please allow time for HOA application approval process that may apply.

*$75 app non refundable fee per all adults 18+A larger deposit could be required depending on application result. Applications fees are not refundable.

*Tenant Pays all utilities



