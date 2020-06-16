All apartments in Bradenton
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:32 PM

1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET

1149 Riverscape Street · (941) 320-4990
Location

1149 Riverscape Street, Bradenton, FL 34208
Braden River East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$4,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2332 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office.
Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....Enter the ground floor & take your Private Elevator to the Main living space which feels like a NY LOFT .....Tidewater Preserve is a Waterfront Resort that boasts a Entry Gatehouse,Riverfront Salt Water Community Pool, State of the Art Exercise Facility, Dog Park, Playground,Nature Walk,Kayak Launch, Marina & 3 Har Tru Tennis Courts. Lodge & Port & Court are available to rent for parties."Come Live On the Water's Edge!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

