1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park elevator gym parking playground pool tennis court

Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office.

Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....Enter the ground floor & take your Private Elevator to the Main living space which feels like a NY LOFT .....Tidewater Preserve is a Waterfront Resort that boasts a Entry Gatehouse,Riverfront Salt Water Community Pool, State of the Art Exercise Facility, Dog Park, Playground,Nature Walk,Kayak Launch, Marina & 3 Har Tru Tennis Courts. Lodge & Port & Court are available to rent for parties."Come Live On the Water's Edge!"