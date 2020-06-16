1149 RIVERSCAPE STREET

Amenities
Beautifully Appointed Turnkey Furnished Carriage Home Awaits You.....3-4 months available....possible extension if needed. 3B/2B/2C with office.
Open Floor Plan with lanai overlooking the Breathtaking Lagoon/Marina.....Enter the ground floor & take your Private Elevator to the Main living space which feels like a NY LOFT .....Tidewater Preserve is a Waterfront Resort that boasts a Entry Gatehouse,Riverfront Salt Water Community Pool, State of the Art Exercise Facility, Dog Park, Playground,Nature Walk,Kayak Launch, Marina & 3 Har Tru Tennis Courts. Lodge & Port & Court are available to rent for parties."Come Live On the Water's Edge!"