Home
/
Bradenton, FL
/
1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

1010 Tidewater Shores Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1010 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL 34208
Old Manatee Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology. Open Kitchen / Living Room floor plan with a walk out covered screened porch to enjoy amazing sunsets!! **Tidewaters gated community offers many amenities: Lodge with a resort style pool, Tennis Courts, Social Clubs, Activity rooms, Fitness center and a full-time lifestyle director, Playground and dog park. **Tidewater Preserve also has an Onsite Marina with a boat lift for direct access to the Manatee River and the Gulf of Mexico**Boat slips available on a first come first serve basis/ boat fee per sq. ft. Located minutes from 1-75, shopping, restaurants and Florida’s amazing beaches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

