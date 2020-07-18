1010 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym playground pool tennis court

***Be the First to rent a Brand-New beautifully fully furnished Luxury 2/2 Condo in Beautiful Tidewater Preserve***4th Floor unit with breathtaking views of the Manatee River. Smart Home Technology. Open Kitchen / Living Room floor plan with a walk out covered screened porch to enjoy amazing sunsets!! **Tidewaters gated community offers many amenities: Lodge with a resort style pool, Tennis Courts, Social Clubs, Activity rooms, Fitness center and a full-time lifestyle director, Playground and dog park. **Tidewater Preserve also has an Onsite Marina with a boat lift for direct access to the Manatee River and the Gulf of Mexico**Boat slips available on a first come first serve basis/ boat fee per sq. ft. Located minutes from 1-75, shopping, restaurants and Florida’s amazing beaches!!