Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:32 PM

651 Oak Street

651 Oak Street · (561) 436-8420
Location

651 Oak Street, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
JUST REDUCED- A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located East of federal on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property. Situated on end a safe quiet and overlooking a beautiful waterfront park, Find this very rare waterfront sanctuary. literally steps from the intracoastal. Home on a private large lot. Room for your Boat, Commercial vehicle,Camper, Jet skis.. Take walks on the pier, Catch a fish just outside your door. Steps from the intracoastal, and directly across from the Boynton Inlet with easy ocean access. Watch the boats from your home or launch your own boat just outside your front door. There is a separate large turn key efficiency that can be part of the package. No smoking,1 pet under 30

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 Oak Street have any available units?
651 Oak Street has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 Oak Street have?
Some of 651 Oak Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
651 Oak Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 651 Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 651 Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 651 Oak Street does offer parking.
Does 651 Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 651 Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 Oak Street have a pool?
No, 651 Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 651 Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 651 Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 651 Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 651 Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 651 Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 651 Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.
