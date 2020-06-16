651 Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

JUST REDUCED- A Boaters & Water Lovers dream. Freshly painted, Many new updates. located East of federal on a very peaceful block. Outside your front door is one of many appealing aspects of this property. Situated on end a safe quiet and overlooking a beautiful waterfront park, Find this very rare waterfront sanctuary. literally steps from the intracoastal. Home on a private large lot. Room for your Boat, Commercial vehicle,Camper, Jet skis.. Take walks on the pier, Catch a fish just outside your door. Steps from the intracoastal, and directly across from the Boynton Inlet with easy ocean access. Watch the boats from your home or launch your own boat just outside your front door. There is a separate large turn key efficiency that can be part of the package. No smoking,1 pet under 30