Home
/
Boynton Beach, FL
/
330 NE 26th Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM
330 NE 26th Avenue
330 26th Avenue Northeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
330 26th Avenue Northeast, Boynton Beach, FL 33435
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
First floor one bedroom one and a half bath condo with garden view.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue have any available units?
330 NE 26th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boynton Beach, FL
.
What amenities does 330 NE 26th Avenue have?
Some of 330 NE 26th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 330 NE 26th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 NE 26th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 NE 26th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 330 NE 26th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach
.
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue offer parking?
No, 330 NE 26th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 NE 26th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 NE 26th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 NE 26th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 330 NE 26th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 330 NE 26th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 NE 26th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
