Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

3182 N North Greenleaf Circle

3182 N Greenleaf Cir · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3182 N Greenleaf Cir, Boynton Beach, FL 33426
Quantum Park at Boynton Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms - Den/Bonus Room,- 2 Car Garage Open Kitchen With Large Pantry Spacious. Pool, Fitness Center & Children's play area. Ceiling Fans in Every Room , Tile in Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Near Boynton mall, movie theaters, plethora of dining choices! Close to I-95. All ages. STEPS TO PLAYGROUND, FITNESS, RESORT STYLE POOL AND CABANAS, PICNICK & SPORTS AREA. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Rising Realty of S Florida [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566739 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have any available units?
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have?
Some of 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3182 N North Greenleaf Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle does offer parking.
Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle has a pool.
Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have accessible units?
No, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3182 N North Greenleaf Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
