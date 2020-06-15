Amenities

3182 N North Greenleaf Circle, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms - Den/Bonus Room,- 2 Car Garage Open Kitchen With Large Pantry Spacious. Pool, Fitness Center & Children's play area. Ceiling Fans in Every Room , Tile in Living Areas, Carpet in Bedrooms. Near Boynton mall, movie theaters, plethora of dining choices! Close to I-95. All ages. STEPS TO PLAYGROUND, FITNESS, RESORT STYLE POOL AND CABANAS, PICNICK & SPORTS AREA. Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 Listing Courtesy of Rising Realty of S Florida [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3566739 ]