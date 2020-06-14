All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 AM

3071 Waterside Circle

3071 Waterside Circle · (201) 845-7300
Location

3071 Waterside Circle, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,775

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal. Elegant large master suite, master bath w/whirlpool tub and separate spa style shower, ample walking closets, marble and wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen w/island, breakfast bar and granite countertops. Clubhouse with Amenities, including fitness center, pool, with clubhouse kitchen.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3071 Waterside Circle have any available units?
3071 Waterside Circle has a unit available for $5,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3071 Waterside Circle have?
Some of 3071 Waterside Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3071 Waterside Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3071 Waterside Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3071 Waterside Circle pet-friendly?
No, 3071 Waterside Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 3071 Waterside Circle offer parking?
No, 3071 Waterside Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3071 Waterside Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3071 Waterside Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3071 Waterside Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3071 Waterside Circle has a pool.
Does 3071 Waterside Circle have accessible units?
No, 3071 Waterside Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3071 Waterside Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3071 Waterside Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3071 Waterside Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 3071 Waterside Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
