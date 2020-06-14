3071 Waterside Circle

Amenities
Intracoastal Luxurious 3 Story Townhome for Rent. This is one of a kind residence. Offers 4 bedrooms 4 baths, great room, family room, Balconies and Outdoor Covered Terrace overlooking the Intracoastal. Elegant large master suite, master bath w/whirlpool tub and separate spa style shower, ample walking closets, marble and wood floors throughout, gourmet kitchen w/island, breakfast bar and granite countertops. Clubhouse with Amenities, including fitness center, pool, with clubhouse kitchen.