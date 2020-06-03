23 Southport Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This great unit is currently available off season. Seasonal Rental in Place . Hunters Run Country Club - Located on the Delray Beach/Boynton Border. Indulge yourself with this beautiful Seasonal Rental. Live the 5 Star Hunters Run LIfestyle. Large Condo, Oversized Living Room ( was conv den). 2 Large Bedrooms, En Suite Master Bathroom, Entire Condo Beautifully Updated with The Most Magnificent Views in Hunters Run !!! Open Gourmet Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms. Available Off Season As Well!