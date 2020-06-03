All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated May 28 2020 at 7:00 PM

23 Southport Lane

23 Southport Lane · (561) 313-0113
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23 Southport Lane, Boynton Beach, FL 33436
Hunters Run

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1617 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This great unit is currently available off season. Seasonal Rental in Place . Hunters Run Country Club - Located on the Delray Beach/Boynton Border. Indulge yourself with this beautiful Seasonal Rental. Live the 5 Star Hunters Run LIfestyle. Large Condo, Oversized Living Room ( was conv den). 2 Large Bedrooms, En Suite Master Bathroom, Entire Condo Beautifully Updated with The Most Magnificent Views in Hunters Run !!! Open Gourmet Kitchen, Updated Bathrooms. Available Off Season As Well!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Southport Lane have any available units?
23 Southport Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 23 Southport Lane have?
Some of 23 Southport Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Southport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
23 Southport Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Southport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 23 Southport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 23 Southport Lane offer parking?
Yes, 23 Southport Lane does offer parking.
Does 23 Southport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 Southport Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Southport Lane have a pool?
No, 23 Southport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 23 Southport Lane have accessible units?
No, 23 Southport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Southport Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 Southport Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Southport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Southport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
