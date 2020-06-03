All apartments in Boynton Beach
104 Harbors Way
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:08 PM

104 Harbors Way

104 Harbors Way · (561) 676-4572
Location

104 Harbors Way, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1499 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
WOW! A MUST SEE!! STUNNING TOWNHOME!! RENT THIS HOME FOR $2200 A MONTH OR UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR - $2300 A MONTH! 3 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM ON GROUND FLOOR! 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2004. New flooring installed May, 2016. Interior painted in June, 2016. New 3 Ton AC Unit installed July, 2016. Installed new washer/dryer in January, 2017. Installed new water heater in August, 2017. Installed new fridge in May, 2018. Exterior painted in July, 2018. Located in a beautiful community with the pool overlooking the intracoastal! Walking distance to the clubhouse, park, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Harbors Way have any available units?
104 Harbors Way has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 Harbors Way have?
Some of 104 Harbors Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Harbors Way currently offering any rent specials?
104 Harbors Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Harbors Way pet-friendly?
No, 104 Harbors Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 104 Harbors Way offer parking?
No, 104 Harbors Way does not offer parking.
Does 104 Harbors Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Harbors Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Harbors Way have a pool?
Yes, 104 Harbors Way has a pool.
Does 104 Harbors Way have accessible units?
No, 104 Harbors Way does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Harbors Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Harbors Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Harbors Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Harbors Way has units with air conditioning.
