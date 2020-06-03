104 Harbors Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool

WOW! A MUST SEE!! STUNNING TOWNHOME!! RENT THIS HOME FOR $2200 A MONTH OR UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR - $2300 A MONTH! 3 bedrooms + BONUS ROOM ON GROUND FLOOR! 2.5 bathrooms, built in 2004. New flooring installed May, 2016. Interior painted in June, 2016. New 3 Ton AC Unit installed July, 2016. Installed new washer/dryer in January, 2017. Installed new water heater in August, 2017. Installed new fridge in May, 2018. Exterior painted in July, 2018. Located in a beautiful community with the pool overlooking the intracoastal! Walking distance to the clubhouse, park, and more!