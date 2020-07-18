All apartments in Boynton Beach
Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1 Lake Eden Drive

1 Lake Eden Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1 Lake Eden Drive, Boynton Beach, FL 33435

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Rarely does a 5 bedroom pool home in a gated community become available. Very spacious with 3 car garage located in the Hills at Lake Eden. East location allows you easy access to beaches, Downtown Delray, shops, restaurants, great schools and Bethesda Hospital! This home backs up to a protected nature preserve and sits next to a gorgeous waterfall surrounded by lush landscaping. Light and bright kitchen opens to the Dining Room and overlooks the salt water heated pool and spa. Den/office is located downstairs along with laundry/utility room and double oversized pantries. Original builders home boasts volume ceilings, crown molding and hardwood floors throughout the living spaces. Master suite features a tray ceiling, large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Lake Eden Drive have any available units?
1 Lake Eden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boynton Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1 Lake Eden Drive have?
Some of 1 Lake Eden Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Lake Eden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1 Lake Eden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Lake Eden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1 Lake Eden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boynton Beach.
Does 1 Lake Eden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1 Lake Eden Drive offers parking.
Does 1 Lake Eden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Lake Eden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Lake Eden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1 Lake Eden Drive has a pool.
Does 1 Lake Eden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1 Lake Eden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Lake Eden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Lake Eden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Lake Eden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Lake Eden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
