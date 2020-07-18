1 Lake Eden Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Rarely does a 5 bedroom pool home in a gated community become available. Very spacious with 3 car garage located in the Hills at Lake Eden. East location allows you easy access to beaches, Downtown Delray, shops, restaurants, great schools and Bethesda Hospital! This home backs up to a protected nature preserve and sits next to a gorgeous waterfall surrounded by lush landscaping. Light and bright kitchen opens to the Dining Room and overlooks the salt water heated pool and spa. Den/office is located downstairs along with laundry/utility room and double oversized pantries. Original builders home boasts volume ceilings, crown molding and hardwood floors throughout the living spaces. Master suite features a tray ceiling, large walk in closet and ensuite bathroom.