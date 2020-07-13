All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:50 AM

Boca Arbor Club

566401 Arbor Club Way · (561) 562-4313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

566401 Arbor Club Way, Boca Raton, FL 33433

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 553602 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 562801 · Avail. now

$1,452

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 558405 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 558410 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,617

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 567608 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 571605 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,663

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Boca Arbor Club.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
Now Touring by Appointment! Call Today!

We are available during our posted business hours to schedule your in person tour
*Masks are Required

Gated apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in prestigious Boca Raton, Florida. Amenities included two tennis courts, lake with walking path, lakeside pool, BBQ grills, fitness center and business center open 7 days a week. Newly upgraded apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and plank flooring throughout apartment. We are just south of Boca Town Center mall. We are close to i-95, Boca Town Center, and Deerfield Beach. Grade A schools (Verde Elementary, Boca Middle School and Boca High School). Call us now to set an appointment to view our amazing community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per appiclant
Deposit: $300 (1 bedroom), $400 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 for 1 pet, $800 for 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20 for 1 pet, $40 for 2 pets
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Boca Arbor Club have any available units?
Boca Arbor Club has 16 units available starting at $1,360 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Boca Arbor Club have?
Some of Boca Arbor Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Boca Arbor Club currently offering any rent specials?
Boca Arbor Club is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Boca Arbor Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Boca Arbor Club is pet friendly.
Does Boca Arbor Club offer parking?
Yes, Boca Arbor Club offers parking.
Does Boca Arbor Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Boca Arbor Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Boca Arbor Club have a pool?
Yes, Boca Arbor Club has a pool.
Does Boca Arbor Club have accessible units?
No, Boca Arbor Club does not have accessible units.
Does Boca Arbor Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Boca Arbor Club has units with dishwashers.
Does Boca Arbor Club have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Boca Arbor Club has units with air conditioning.
