Boca Arbor Club

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse gym pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly

We are available during our posted business hours to schedule your in person tour

Gated apartment community featuring 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in prestigious Boca Raton, Florida. Amenities included two tennis courts, lake with walking path, lakeside pool, BBQ grills, fitness center and business center open 7 days a week. Newly upgraded apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, white shaker cabinets and plank flooring throughout apartment. We are just south of Boca Town Center mall. We are close to i-95, Boca Town Center, and Deerfield Beach. Grade A schools (Verde Elementary, Boca Middle School and Boca High School). Call us now to set an appointment to view our amazing community.