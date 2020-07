854 Broken Sound Parkway NW

Amenities

THIS LUXURY COMMUNITY IS ALL YOU NEED. UNIT HAS: KITCHEN WITH WHIRLPOOL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BATHROOM & KITCHENS WITH QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, SPA QUALITY SOAKING TUBS AND GLASS SHOWER STALLS, ACCOMMODATING DUAL VANITIES SPACIOUS FLOOR PLANS WITH EXPANSIVE BALCONIES AND PATIOS, BEAUTIFUL HARD WOOD FLOORING, OVERSIZED CLOSETS AND AMPLE STORAGE, FULL-SIZE WASHER & DRYER, UNDER CABINET KITCHEN LIGHTING, RANGE TOPS W/ WARMING STATION, SELF-CLOSING CABINETS, USB OUTLETS. COMMUNITY HAS: TWO-STORY, WI-FI ENABLED CLUBHOUSE EXPANSIVE CLUB-CLASS FITNESS CENTER WITH WELLBEATS WORKOUT PROGRAM 7 SHADED CABANAS & HEATED BEACH ENTRY SALT WATER POOL, ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA & BILLIARDS LOUNGE, DYNAMIC INDOOR CHILDREN'S PLAY AREA & TOT LOT! DOG PARK.