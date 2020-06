Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

You'll love this unit from the moment you enter. The light and bright living room has brand new carpeting and large sliding glass doors that leads to an expansive balcony that overlooks the pool and boat areas. The adjoining dining room also has new carpeting and plenty of windows. The kitchen has brand new stove/ oven, microwave and dishwasher and a newer refrigerator. Plus, there are plenty of cabinets and storage. Conveniently located next to the kitchen is the laundry closet with extra storage. The master bedroom will have brand new carpeting and boosts 2 closets including a walk-in closet and a door leading to the balcony. The second bedroom also has 2 closets and sliders leading to the balcony.This is a very spacious condo with lots of storage; lots a light and an oversized