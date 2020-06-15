Amenities

778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Come see this stellar 4/3 with 80' of concrete dock in the highly sought after Lake Rodgers Isles. This home leaves nothing to be desired. Updated kitchen, baths, and a 16,000 lb boat lift should make any water enthusiast happy! With no fixed bridges you are just moments to the intracoastal and the Boca inlet. A paver driveway and barrel tile roof make this home exude curb appeal. Landscaping is taken care of by the owner, so you don't have to lift a finger in this spacious yard that includes fruit trees and room for your dog to play! Call now for a private showing! Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*0*5*3*7*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of EXIT Realty Partners [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567107 ]