Boca Raton, FL
778 Northeast 33rd Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:04 PM

778 Northeast 33rd Street

778 Northeast 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Amenities

Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
778 Northeast 33rd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: allowed. Come see this stellar 4/3 with 80' of concrete dock in the highly sought after Lake Rodgers Isles. This home leaves nothing to be desired. Updated kitchen, baths, and a 16,000 lb boat lift should make any water enthusiast happy! With no fixed bridges you are just moments to the intracoastal and the Boca inlet. A paver driveway and barrel tile roof make this home exude curb appeal. Landscaping is taken care of by the owner, so you don't have to lift a finger in this spacious yard that includes fruit trees and room for your dog to play! Call now for a private showing! Call or PM today for more info and showings!! 5*6*1*5*6*7*3*3*3*3 System ID# 7*0*0*5*3*7*8*4*0*1 Listing Courtesy of EXIT Realty Partners [ Published 15-Jun-20 / ID 3567107 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street have any available units?
778 Northeast 33rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
Is 778 Northeast 33rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
778 Northeast 33rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 778 Northeast 33rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 778 Northeast 33rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street offer parking?
No, 778 Northeast 33rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 778 Northeast 33rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street have a pool?
No, 778 Northeast 33rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street have accessible units?
No, 778 Northeast 33rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 778 Northeast 33rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 778 Northeast 33rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 778 Northeast 33rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
