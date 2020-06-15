All apartments in Boca Raton
573 Northwest 35th Lane
Last updated August 27 2019 at 8:06 PM

573 Northwest 35th Lane

573 Northwest 35th Lane · (561) 208-1382
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

573 Northwest 35th Lane, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pet friendly
573 Northwest 35th Lane Apt #573, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 08/26/2019. Pets: allowed. Beautiful 3/3/1 extra large townhouse in very desirable Vistazo community. Just off I95 exit, so easy access to West Palm or Ft Lauderdale. Small pet allowed with pet fee. Clubhouse with pool and exercise facility. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, etc... Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 27-Aug-19 / ID 3144920 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have any available units?
573 Northwest 35th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have?
Some of 573 Northwest 35th Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Northwest 35th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
573 Northwest 35th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Northwest 35th Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 Northwest 35th Lane is pet friendly.
Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane offer parking?
No, 573 Northwest 35th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 Northwest 35th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 573 Northwest 35th Lane has a pool.
Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have accessible units?
No, 573 Northwest 35th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 573 Northwest 35th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 573 Northwest 35th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 573 Northwest 35th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
