Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pet friendly

573 Northwest 35th Lane Apt #573, Boca Raton, FL 33431 - 3 BR 3.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Marshall Sklar, Florida’s Best Realty Svcs, (561) 208-1382. Available from: 08/26/2019. Pets: allowed. Beautiful 3/3/1 extra large townhouse in very desirable Vistazo community. Just off I95 exit, so easy access to West Palm or Ft Lauderdale. Small pet allowed with pet fee. Clubhouse with pool and exercise facility. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, etc... Florida's Best Realty Services 561-208-1382 Follow this link to view all our Listings: www.BuyRentSellFlorida.com [ Published 27-Aug-19 / ID 3144920 ]