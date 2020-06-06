541 NE 47th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile. Kitchen island opens to living/dinning areas with plenty of extra space for bar stools. Living Room features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, stone fireplace & tiled flooring, All New: modern ceiling fans, glass pendant fixtures, all LED lighting throughout, vanities, mirrors, showers, sun deck off 2nd floor bedroom, engineered hard wood flooring in both bedrooms with carpet only on the stairs. Huge fully fenced yard with tropical trees & two patios - perfect for entertaining friends & family. Pets are welcome - No aggressive breeds or cats please. Lawn Service included. Quick Approval no HOA. Shows beautifu