All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 541 NE 47th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
541 NE 47th Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:49 PM

541 NE 47th Street

541 Northeast 47th Street · (561) 702-5659
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Villa Rica
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

541 Northeast 47th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Villa Rica

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous remodeled 2 story town home with 2 car garage in East Boca Raton. New: Gourmet kitchen with quartz counter tops, white custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & subway tile. Kitchen island opens to living/dinning areas with plenty of extra space for bar stools. Living Room features: Vaulted ceilings, skylights, stone fireplace & tiled flooring, All New: modern ceiling fans, glass pendant fixtures, all LED lighting throughout, vanities, mirrors, showers, sun deck off 2nd floor bedroom, engineered hard wood flooring in both bedrooms with carpet only on the stairs. Huge fully fenced yard with tropical trees & two patios - perfect for entertaining friends & family. Pets are welcome - No aggressive breeds or cats please. Lawn Service included. Quick Approval no HOA. Shows beautifu

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 541 NE 47th Street have any available units?
541 NE 47th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 541 NE 47th Street have?
Some of 541 NE 47th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 541 NE 47th Street currently offering any rent specials?
541 NE 47th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 541 NE 47th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 541 NE 47th Street is pet friendly.
Does 541 NE 47th Street offer parking?
Yes, 541 NE 47th Street does offer parking.
Does 541 NE 47th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 541 NE 47th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 541 NE 47th Street have a pool?
No, 541 NE 47th Street does not have a pool.
Does 541 NE 47th Street have accessible units?
No, 541 NE 47th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 541 NE 47th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 541 NE 47th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 541 NE 47th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 541 NE 47th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 541 NE 47th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Boca Arbor Club
566401 Arbor Club Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
The Lumin at Boca Raton
5500 Broken Sound Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Altis Boca Raton
5500 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
Cade Boca Raton
950 NW Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity