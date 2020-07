Amenities

dishwasher cable included parking recently renovated pool tennis court

Updated and freshly painted, this East Boca Raton condo won't let you down. New floors, impact windows, new bathtub. Open feel in common areas and kitchen. Just minutes to the beach and to FAU. Case Del Rio boasts a community pool and tennis courts. Come check this property out, you will be glad you did. Living Room, Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom are shown with virtual furniture. Cable included.