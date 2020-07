470 NW 20th St #304-C

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included parking pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

BRIGHT AND COZY 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR WITH TILE FLOORS, NEW A/C, AND APPLIANCES. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. CLOSE TO FAU, MIZNER PARK, SHOOPIN PLAZAS AND BOCA MALL. EASY ACCESS TO I-95. NICE COMPLEX WITH POOL AND TENNIS COURT. WATER/SEWER/TRASH AND BASIC CABLE INCLUDED. ASSOCIATION REQUIRES CREDIT OVER 650 TO BE APPROVED. NO PETS ALLOWED - PER ASSOCIATION. MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH RENT PLUS ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT (ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED WITH LOWER CREDIT). TWO CARS ALLOWED PER UNIT. FAST APPROVAL WITH ASSOCIATION.



CONTACT:



LUMI BULARCA

CELL; 954-636-7993