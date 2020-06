Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Never lived in, Turnkey completely renovated and beautifuly furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with both intracoastal and direct ocean views, from either of your 2 covered balconies and every room in the condo. Impact windows and doors. No detail has been overlooked. A true turnkey opportunity in a Resort Style Community that offers all the amenties you could think of as well as situated in the best location between the ocean and intracoastal.