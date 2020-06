Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bath First floor unit. Stainless appliances, granite counters, vaulted ceilings. Newer AC unit, carpets recently replaced. 24 hour manned gated community with heated pool, spa, fitness center, tennis court, and children playground. New Tiki hut for barbecues Cable TV and internet included in the rental well as water. Tenant just needs to pay for electric. A rated schools in c central Boca close to Town Center Mall and 15 minutes from the beach