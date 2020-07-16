301 Olivewood Place

Amenities

Outstanding 2nd floor 2/2 condo in the well-kept, all age, guard gated Windwood community. Vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, with a washer & dryer in the unit. Nice garden view from the screened in balcony. Great East Boca location! 1.5 miles to the beautiful Boca Raton beaches, Close to Mizner Park, FAU, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, I-95 and the Town Center Mall. Available 8/14/2020. Can't be shown until after 7/31/2020. Tenants are responsible for electric and renter's insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.