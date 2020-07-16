All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:53 PM

301 Olivewood Place

301 Olivewood Place · (561) 271-1031
Location

301 Olivewood Place, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit O227 · Avail. now

$1,525

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Outstanding 2nd floor 2/2 condo in the well-kept, all age, guard gated Windwood community. Vaulted ceilings, split floor plan, with a washer & dryer in the unit. Nice garden view from the screened in balcony. Great East Boca location! 1.5 miles to the beautiful Boca Raton beaches, Close to Mizner Park, FAU, Boca Raton Regional Hospital, I-95 and the Town Center Mall. Available 8/14/2020. Can't be shown until after 7/31/2020. Tenants are responsible for electric and renter's insurance. All leases participate in the HVAC Filter Maintenance Program at a cost of $20/month, due with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Olivewood Place have any available units?
301 Olivewood Place has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Olivewood Place have?
Some of 301 Olivewood Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Olivewood Place currently offering any rent specials?
301 Olivewood Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Olivewood Place pet-friendly?
No, 301 Olivewood Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 301 Olivewood Place offer parking?
No, 301 Olivewood Place does not offer parking.
Does 301 Olivewood Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Olivewood Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Olivewood Place have a pool?
No, 301 Olivewood Place does not have a pool.
Does 301 Olivewood Place have accessible units?
No, 301 Olivewood Place does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Olivewood Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Olivewood Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Olivewood Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 301 Olivewood Place has units with air conditioning.
