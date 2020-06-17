301 Club Cir

Amenities

Renovated 2 Bed/ 2 Bath located within the beautiful City of Boca Raton. Flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Split floor plan. Court yard right outside your front door. Kitchen has granite counter with stainless appliances. Kitchen is large enough for a little eat in table. Minutes to Town Center, Boca Beaches, Dining and Entertainment. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!!!!!MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT!ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 650 OR GREATER, THAT INCLUDES SPOUSES, CHILDREN ETC....First floor unit and it DOES NOT BACK UP TO YAMATO.