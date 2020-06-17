All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:03 AM

301 Club Cir

301 Club Circle · (561) 750-4214
Location

301 Club Circle, Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca Teeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated 2 Bed/ 2 Bath located within the beautiful City of Boca Raton. Flooring throughout. Full size washer and dryer in the unit for your convenience. Split floor plan. Court yard right outside your front door. Kitchen has granite counter with stainless appliances. Kitchen is large enough for a little eat in table. Minutes to Town Center, Boca Beaches, Dining and Entertainment. NON SMOKERS ONLY!!!!!!MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT!ANYONE OVER THE AGE OF 18 MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 650 OR GREATER, THAT INCLUDES SPOUSES, CHILDREN ETC....First floor unit and it DOES NOT BACK UP TO YAMATO.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 301 Club Cir have any available units?
301 Club Cir has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 301 Club Cir have?
Some of 301 Club Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 301 Club Cir currently offering any rent specials?
301 Club Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 301 Club Cir pet-friendly?
No, 301 Club Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 301 Club Cir offer parking?
No, 301 Club Cir does not offer parking.
Does 301 Club Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 301 Club Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 301 Club Cir have a pool?
No, 301 Club Cir does not have a pool.
Does 301 Club Cir have accessible units?
No, 301 Club Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 301 Club Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 301 Club Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 301 Club Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 301 Club Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
