Boca Raton, FL
2811 NE 2nd Avenue
2811 NE 2nd Avenue

2811 Northeast 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2811 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Incredible opportunity to live in East Boca. Five minutes to the beach and Mizner Park. Two bedroom duplex with private fenced in backyard. Large screened in back patio. Tile floors throughout. Full sized washer and Dryer. Call today this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2811 NE 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2811 NE 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 NE 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2811 NE 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2811 NE 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue offer parking?
No, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2811 NE 2nd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
