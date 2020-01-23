Incredible opportunity to live in East Boca. Five minutes to the beach and Mizner Park. Two bedroom duplex with private fenced in backyard. Large screened in back patio. Tile floors throughout. Full sized washer and Dryer. Call today this will not last!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have any available units?
2811 NE 2nd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 2811 NE 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 2811 NE 2nd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2811 NE 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2811 NE 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.