Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy this fabulous updated unit on the first floor with an amazing golf course view.This contemporary condo is in the award winning Country Club at Broken Sound. White porcelain floors, high end finishes, open floor plan, with lots light is ready for you to move into. Enjoy the large wrap around patio while watching the golfers go by. Do not miss out on this great rental, grab it while you can!