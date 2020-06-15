All apartments in Boca Raton
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
2150 NW 3rd Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

2150 NW 3rd Avenue

2150 Northwest 3rd Avenue · (561) 212-6737
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2150 Northwest 3rd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33431
Boca Raton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1592 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fully FURNISHED - Don't let this one slip by before updated pics with the gorgeous furnishings is posted - Bright beach style look - Florida 3 bed / 2 full bath - PET FRIENDLY home. Remodeled open kitchen with white subway tile, granite counter tops, Gas Stove, large Florida room, and huge fenced-in beautiful backyard. New modern porcelain tile. 1 car garage with laundry area. Outside patio is perfect for entertaining. Home is in a quiet neighborhood that is convenient to Mizner Park, Boca Raton's beautiful beaches, shopping, restaurants and is in the heart of East Boca. FAU and JC Mitchell are walking distance (less than 1 mile) and Spanish River and Palmetto Park Pavilion beach area are approximately 3 miles away. A+ Rated Schools - Zoned for JC Mitchell, Boca Middle and Boca HIgh

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have any available units?
2150 NW 3rd Avenue has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 2150 NW 3rd Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2150 NW 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2150 NW 3rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2150 NW 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2150 NW 3rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2150 NW 3rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
