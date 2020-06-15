2150 NW 3rd Avenue

Amenities

Fully FURNISHED - Don't let this one slip by before updated pics with the gorgeous furnishings is posted - Bright beach style look - Florida 3 bed / 2 full bath - PET FRIENDLY home. Remodeled open kitchen with white subway tile, granite counter tops, Gas Stove, large Florida room, and huge fenced-in beautiful backyard. New modern porcelain tile. 1 car garage with laundry area. Outside patio is perfect for entertaining. Home is in a quiet neighborhood that is convenient to Mizner Park, Boca Raton's beautiful beaches, shopping, restaurants and is in the heart of East Boca. FAU and JC Mitchell are walking distance (less than 1 mile) and Spanish River and Palmetto Park Pavilion beach area are approximately 3 miles away. A+ Rated Schools - Zoned for JC Mitchell, Boca Middle and Boca HIgh