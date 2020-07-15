2121 N Ocean Boulevard.

Amenities

The most desirable SW corner in Boca Towers. Amazing views of Intracoastal, Nature Preserve Parks, City and Ocean, very nicely furnished. The building has had many updates also, great amenities, close to shops, restaurants, golf courses. Boca Towers has been updated mechanically & cosmetically. The bldg sits right on the Intracoastal and is only steps away from the Deeded-Private-Beach access. This property has the largest unobstructed Intracoastal frontage area of any other building on A1A. The property is surrounded by Nature Preserve Parks such as Rutherford Park, Gumbo Limbo, Ocean Strand Park and faces on the West Lake Wyman. Is close to many Golf Courses, 5 Star Restaurants and Shopping areas.