All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like
2121 N Ocean Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
2121 N Ocean Boulevard
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:51 PM

2121 N Ocean Boulevard

2121 North Ocean Boulevard · (561) 376-4921
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2121 North Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33431

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
The most desirable SW corner in Boca Towers. Amazing views of Intracoastal, Nature Preserve Parks, City and Ocean, very nicely furnished. The building has had many updates also, great amenities, close to shops, restaurants, golf courses. Boca Towers has been updated mechanically & cosmetically. The bldg sits right on the Intracoastal and is only steps away from the Deeded-Private-Beach access. This property has the largest unobstructed Intracoastal frontage area of any other building on A1A. The property is surrounded by Nature Preserve Parks such as Rutherford Park, Gumbo Limbo, Ocean Strand Park and faces on the West Lake Wyman. Is close to many Golf Courses, 5 Star Restaurants and Shopping areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
2121 N Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
Is 2121 N Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
2121 N Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 N Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 N Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 N Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Uptown Boca
20940 Uptown Ave
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Gables Boca Place
22148 Boca Pl Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Savannah Place
22356 Calibre Ct
Boca Raton, FL 33433
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Crossroads at Downtown Boca
1150 SW 2nd Ave #106
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Somerset Place
5614 Wellesley Park Dr
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Cielo Boca
10235 Boca Entrada Blvd
Boca Raton, FL 33428

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 BedroomsBoca Raton Apartments with PoolsBoca Raton Dog Friendly ApartmentsBoca Raton Studio ApartmentsPalm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken SoundVilla Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic UniversityAtlantic Technical CollegeBroward CollegeCarlos Albizu University-Miami