1744 Thatch Palm Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill garage wine room

Views Views Views! Take in triple fairway 180 wide views from every room in this contemporary golf course home in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Builder's model home offered fully furnished by renown Interiors by Steven G. Soaring 30+' ceiling and abundant natural light are what every buyer wants. Five full-size Bedroom Suites, master with his & hers baths/closets. Wolf/Sub Zero appliances 48'' gas range, double oven, in-wall coffee, steam oven, Wolf summer kitchen & temperature controlled wine room showcases your collection. Four full garage bays, lift-ready for eight cars. Solid, 100% concrete construction including poured staircase, impact doors & windows, whole house generator and complete Control-4 home automation. Also for sale.