Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
1744 Thatch Palm Drive
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:58 PM

1744 Thatch Palm Drive

1744 Thatch Palm Drive · (561) 866-0811
Location

1744 Thatch Palm Drive, Boca Raton, FL 33432
Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 8 Bath · 7264 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
Views Views Views! Take in triple fairway 180 wide views from every room in this contemporary golf course home in Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club. Builder's model home offered fully furnished by renown Interiors by Steven G. Soaring 30+' ceiling and abundant natural light are what every buyer wants. Five full-size Bedroom Suites, master with his & hers baths/closets. Wolf/Sub Zero appliances 48'' gas range, double oven, in-wall coffee, steam oven, Wolf summer kitchen & temperature controlled wine room showcases your collection. Four full garage bays, lift-ready for eight cars. Solid, 100% concrete construction including poured staircase, impact doors & windows, whole house generator and complete Control-4 home automation. Also for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have any available units?
1744 Thatch Palm Drive has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have?
Some of 1744 Thatch Palm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1744 Thatch Palm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1744 Thatch Palm Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1744 Thatch Palm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive does offer parking.
Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive has a pool.
Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have accessible units?
No, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1744 Thatch Palm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1744 Thatch Palm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
