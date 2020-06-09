1720 Sw 11th St

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home with pool and 2 car garage in east Boca Raton. This spacious and completely remodeled home is located on a cul-de-sac with a HUGE fenced backyard, large covered patio, and a pool. You and your family can spread out in this home that has a separate living room and family room. Zoned for A-rated public schools (Addison Mizner elementary, Boca Raton Middle, & Boca Raton High). Pet friendly with $500 pet fee to be paid annually. No college roommates. Available for occupancy on July 1. Virtual Showings only.

