Boca Raton, FL
1720 Sw 11th St
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:10 AM

1720 Sw 11th St

1720 Southwest 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1720 Southwest 11th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath home with pool and 2 car garage in east Boca Raton. This spacious and completely remodeled home is located on a cul-de-sac with a HUGE fenced backyard, large covered patio, and a pool. You and your family can spread out in this home that has a separate living room and family room. Zoned for A-rated public schools (Addison Mizner elementary, Boca Raton Middle, & Boca Raton High). Pet friendly with $500 pet fee to be paid annually. No college roommates. Available for occupancy on July 1. Virtual Showings only.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 Sw 11th St have any available units?
1720 Sw 11th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 1720 Sw 11th St have?
Some of 1720 Sw 11th St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 Sw 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
1720 Sw 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 Sw 11th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 Sw 11th St is pet friendly.
Does 1720 Sw 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 1720 Sw 11th St does offer parking.
Does 1720 Sw 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 Sw 11th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 Sw 11th St have a pool?
Yes, 1720 Sw 11th St has a pool.
Does 1720 Sw 11th St have accessible units?
No, 1720 Sw 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 Sw 11th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 Sw 11th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 Sw 11th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 Sw 11th St does not have units with air conditioning.
