Boca Raton, FL
1500 S Ocean Boulevard
Last updated April 14 2020 at 5:16 PM

1500 S Ocean Boulevard

1500 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 213-2616
Boca Raton
Location

1500 South Ocean Boulevard, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit S-1101 · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 3117 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
From this 11th floor oasis, the ocean views are endless. This rarely available corner unit with wrap-around balcony is paradise on the ocean. This unit's floor plan has been opened up to maximize the generous 3,117 square feet under air. Custom lighting and polished marble add elegance to this fabulous residence. The kitchen has serene ocean vistas and features granite counters, custom backsplash and eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms have spectacular city views and include walk-in closets and opulent bathrooms. The oversized balconies feature all-new tile work and the unit is secure with impact glass. This stack is highly sought after, it's a rare opportunity to own a beachfront paradise!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
1500 S Ocean Boulevard has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 1500 S Ocean Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 S Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1500 S Ocean Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 S Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 S Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 S Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
