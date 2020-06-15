1500 S Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

From this 11th floor oasis, the ocean views are endless. This rarely available corner unit with wrap-around balcony is paradise on the ocean. This unit's floor plan has been opened up to maximize the generous 3,117 square feet under air. Custom lighting and polished marble add elegance to this fabulous residence. The kitchen has serene ocean vistas and features granite counters, custom backsplash and eat-in kitchen. The bedrooms have spectacular city views and include walk-in closets and opulent bathrooms. The oversized balconies feature all-new tile work and the unit is secure with impact glass. This stack is highly sought after, it's a rare opportunity to own a beachfront paradise!