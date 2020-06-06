1400 SW 2nd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

Beautiful, Light & Bright. Charming Center Hall Layout. Updated large Kitchen, Granite Counters, plus Granite Counter Island can seat 6. New SS Appliances. Adjacent to spacious Family Room & both overlook screened in Pool & inspire indoor, outdoor lifestyle. New laminate & ceramic tile floors throughout MBR has additional attached room for office, nursery, studio, or exercise room. Gracious, warm inviting family home. Outstanding friendly, family community. Neighboring homes are attractive, beautifully maintained & landscaped. This area is a ''gem''. Close to Schools, Hospitals, FAU Campus, all Shopping & just East of I-95. 2.6 Miles to beaches, 1.5 Miles to downtown Boca, Movies & very close to Town Center Mall.