All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 1400 SW 2nd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
1400 SW 2nd Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1400 SW 2nd Street

1400 Southwest 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1400 Southwest 2nd Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca Raton Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful, Light & Bright. Charming Center Hall Layout. Updated large Kitchen, Granite Counters, plus Granite Counter Island can seat 6. New SS Appliances. Adjacent to spacious Family Room & both overlook screened in Pool & inspire indoor, outdoor lifestyle. New laminate & ceramic tile floors throughout MBR has additional attached room for office, nursery, studio, or exercise room. Gracious, warm inviting family home. Outstanding friendly, family community. Neighboring homes are attractive, beautifully maintained & landscaped. This area is a ''gem''. Close to Schools, Hospitals, FAU Campus, all Shopping & just East of I-95. 2.6 Miles to beaches, 1.5 Miles to downtown Boca, Movies & very close to Town Center Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 SW 2nd Street have any available units?
1400 SW 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boca Raton, FL.
What amenities does 1400 SW 2nd Street have?
Some of 1400 SW 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 SW 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 SW 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 SW 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1400 SW 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1400 SW 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1400 SW 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 1400 SW 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1400 SW 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 SW 2nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 1400 SW 2nd Street has a pool.
Does 1400 SW 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 SW 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 SW 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 SW 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 SW 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 SW 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
850 Boca
850 Broken Sound Pkwy
Boca Raton, FL 33431
The Forum
1361 S Federal Hwy #300
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Camden Boca Raton
131 S Federal Hwy
Boca Raton, FL 33432
101 Via Mizner
101 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Heritage at Boca Raton
320 W Palmetto Park Rd
Boca Raton, FL 33432
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami