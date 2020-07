140 SE 5th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

LOOK NO FURTHER! BEST RENTAL IN MIZNER COURT & BEST BUILDING #140. (Closest to the tennis courts) ADJACENT TO THE BOCA RATON RESORT & CLUB. THE LARGEST 2 bdrm FLOOR PLAN in Mizner Ct, 1785 SQFT UNDER AC. EXPANSIVE SE FACING BALCONY WITH PANORAMIC VISTAS OF LAKE BOCA RATON & INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. SPLIT BEDROOM CONFIGURATION PROVIDES MAXIMUM PRIVACY W/ LARGE DINING, LIVING ROOMS, REMODELED KEY WEST KITCHEN. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, MIELE APPLIANCES & SUB-ZERO FRIG., BAR, AMENITIES INCLUDE: TWO OLYMPIC SIZE POOLS & 2 HEATED SPAS ON THE PICTURESQUE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. AMENITIES ABOUND WITH TENNIS, STATE-OF-THE-ART FITNESS CENTER, BILLARDS ROOM, LIBRARY, CLUBHOUSE & PARTY ROOMS. 24 HR GATED/MANNED SECURITY. 50' DOCK AT (landlord's option) ON INTRACOASTAL MAY BE AVAILABLE.