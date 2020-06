Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

This bright and air-filled property has been completely Renovated. This Alexa Smart home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. New Gourmet Kitchen with abundance of cabinets and a 9-foot island with waterfall countertop with a cooktop. New Stainless-Steel Appliances with double wall oven and smart fridge with 3 cameras inside for easy access through your phone. Open & Spacious floor plan with 10-foot ceilings in main living area. Master bedroom features a 10-foot ceiling and has a new ceramic tile throughout. Master bath has been completely redone with marble floors and a beautiful freestanding tub and separate shower. The guest bathroom has also been completely redone. The fourth bedroom and third full bathroom are contained within a separate ''guest'' house (mother-in-law suite).