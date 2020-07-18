1342 NW 13th Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Only a handful of charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath town-homes like this become available in such an excellent location and school district! You'll love the loft (off the main bedroom) overlooking the living room and the dramatic skylight. This home features vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with custom wood cabinets and granite counters. The screened patio has plenty of space for you to add a picnic table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee or tea. Everyone wants to live here because it's so close to schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches, highways, hospitals and more. If you don't take a look at this home soon there's a good chance another renter will make scoop it up, and you'll probably spend weeks locked in your bedroom crying over it. Schedule a showing as soon as possible before it's too late