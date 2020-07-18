All apartments in Boca Raton
Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:42 PM

1342 NW 13th Court

1342 Northwest 13th Court · (561) 948-1592
Location

1342 Northwest 13th Court, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1737 sqft

Amenities

Only a handful of charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath town-homes like this become available in such an excellent location and school district! You'll love the loft (off the main bedroom) overlooking the living room and the dramatic skylight. This home features vaulted ceilings, a kitchen with custom wood cabinets and granite counters. The screened patio has plenty of space for you to add a picnic table and chairs to enjoy your morning coffee or tea. Everyone wants to live here because it's so close to schools, shopping, restaurants, beaches, highways, hospitals and more. If you don't take a look at this home soon there's a good chance another renter will make scoop it up, and you'll probably spend weeks locked in your bedroom crying over it. Schedule a showing as soon as possible before it's too late

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1342 NW 13th Court have any available units?
1342 NW 13th Court has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1342 NW 13th Court have?
Some of 1342 NW 13th Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1342 NW 13th Court currently offering any rent specials?
1342 NW 13th Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1342 NW 13th Court pet-friendly?
No, 1342 NW 13th Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1342 NW 13th Court offer parking?
Yes, 1342 NW 13th Court offers parking.
Does 1342 NW 13th Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1342 NW 13th Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1342 NW 13th Court have a pool?
No, 1342 NW 13th Court does not have a pool.
Does 1342 NW 13th Court have accessible units?
No, 1342 NW 13th Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1342 NW 13th Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1342 NW 13th Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1342 NW 13th Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1342 NW 13th Court does not have units with air conditioning.
