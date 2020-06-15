All apartments in Boca Raton
Find more places like 12 Royal Palm Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boca Raton, FL
/
12 Royal Palm Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:05 PM

12 Royal Palm Way

12 Royal Palm Way · (561) 239-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Boca Raton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
tennis court
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
tennis court
Tastefully furnished, spacious two bedroom, two bath condo in a beautiful resort style complex. This unit has an open concept and lives large. Spacious patio over looks the canal waterway. Master suite with full bath and large walk in closet. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. The complex offers boating, swimming and tennis. Ready for a new and caring tenant. Rent includes water, hot water and basic cable with HBO's. Close to downtown Boca. New park across the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Royal Palm Way have any available units?
12 Royal Palm Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12 Royal Palm Way have?
Some of 12 Royal Palm Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 Royal Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
12 Royal Palm Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Royal Palm Way pet-friendly?
No, 12 Royal Palm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 12 Royal Palm Way offer parking?
No, 12 Royal Palm Way does not offer parking.
Does 12 Royal Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Royal Palm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Royal Palm Way have a pool?
No, 12 Royal Palm Way does not have a pool.
Does 12 Royal Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 12 Royal Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Royal Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 Royal Palm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Royal Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Royal Palm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12 Royal Palm Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterford Bay
200 NE 20th St
Boca Raton, FL 33431
Addison Place Apartments
21925 Mizner Way
Boca Raton, FL 33433
Camino Real
33 E Camino Real
Boca Raton, FL 33432
Gables Palma Vista
9896 Grand Verde Way
Boca Raton, FL 33428
Allure by Windsor
6750 Congress Avenue
Boca Raton, FL 33487
Boca City Walk
33 SE 8th St
Boca Raton, FL 33432
San Marco at Broken Sound
5555 N Military Trl
Boca Raton, FL 33496
The Mark
9 Plaza Real South
Boca Raton, FL 33432

Similar Pages

Boca Raton 1 BedroomsBoca Raton 2 Bedrooms
Boca Raton Apartments with ParkingBoca Raton Pet Friendly Places
Boca Raton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Miramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Broken Sound
Villa Rica

Apartments Near Colleges

Everglades UniversityFlorida Atlantic University
Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-Miami
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity