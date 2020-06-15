12 Royal Palm Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets tennis court microwave furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities tennis court

Tastefully furnished, spacious two bedroom, two bath condo in a beautiful resort style complex. This unit has an open concept and lives large. Spacious patio over looks the canal waterway. Master suite with full bath and large walk in closet. Don't miss the opportunity to live in a beautiful gated community. Freshly painted and professionally cleaned. The complex offers boating, swimming and tennis. Ready for a new and caring tenant. Rent includes water, hot water and basic cable with HBO's. Close to downtown Boca. New park across the street.