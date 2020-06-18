All apartments in Boca Raton
1083 SW 4th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:19 PM

1083 SW 4th Street

1083 Southwest 4th Street · (561) 212-6737
Location

1083 Southwest 4th Street, Boca Raton, FL 33486
Boca Raton Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$4,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1394 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
SHORT TERM RENTAL PET FRIENDLY EAST BOCA HOME - ''TURN KEY''. HOTEL STYLE. Close to the beach and Boca Raton Resort. Huge backyard - Plenty of room to entertain and enjoy. Completely remodeled / Updated - Extremely large 2 bedroom 2 bathrooms (Plus large family room that most have turned into a 3rd bedroom) 1.5 car garage, huge fenced in yard,new kitchen with stainless steel counter tops & SS appliances, washer and dryer, sliding glass doors all around the tropical garden that gives the home a very open feeling. Master bedroom - King size bed; 2nd bedrooms - Queen Bed. Linens, dishes, etc. supplied. High speed wifi included. - Hotel style!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1083 SW 4th Street have any available units?
1083 SW 4th Street has a unit available for $4,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1083 SW 4th Street have?
Some of 1083 SW 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1083 SW 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1083 SW 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1083 SW 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1083 SW 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1083 SW 4th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1083 SW 4th Street does offer parking.
Does 1083 SW 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1083 SW 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1083 SW 4th Street have a pool?
No, 1083 SW 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1083 SW 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 1083 SW 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1083 SW 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1083 SW 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1083 SW 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1083 SW 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
