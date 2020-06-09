All apartments in Boca Raton
1001 Parkside Circle North
1001 Parkside Circle North

1001 Parkside Circle North · (561) 501-1001
Location

1001 Parkside Circle North, Boca Raton, FL 33486

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2436 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
1001 Parkside Circle North, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 501-1001. Available from: 04/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH $6200 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10585291 C/O: REAL ESTATE SALES FORCE Lavishly renovated four bedroom pool home available for annual rental, in Boca Raton's prestigious Parkside at Boca Trail. Parkside is located in the heart of Boca Raton and features a manned gate, a clubhouse and tennis courts, and idyllic tree-lined streets. The property has a large backyard and covered lanai perfect for grilling poolside. The home includes sleek hardwood floors throughout, higher ceilings with lots of natural light, and stylishly renovated bathrooms and kitchen. The owner will pay for landscaping and pool care. Simply move in and live hassle-free. Pets will be considered and the owner would entertain a longer term lease. 1st month, last month and a security deposit equal to a month are required for move in. Enter full address online for an HD Tour. Call now! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 13-Apr-20 / ID 3494795 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 Parkside Circle North have any available units?
1001 Parkside Circle North has a unit available for $6,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1001 Parkside Circle North have?
Some of 1001 Parkside Circle North's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 Parkside Circle North currently offering any rent specials?
1001 Parkside Circle North isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 Parkside Circle North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1001 Parkside Circle North is pet friendly.
Does 1001 Parkside Circle North offer parking?
No, 1001 Parkside Circle North does not offer parking.
Does 1001 Parkside Circle North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1001 Parkside Circle North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 Parkside Circle North have a pool?
Yes, 1001 Parkside Circle North has a pool.
Does 1001 Parkside Circle North have accessible units?
No, 1001 Parkside Circle North does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 Parkside Circle North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1001 Parkside Circle North does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1001 Parkside Circle North have units with air conditioning?
No, 1001 Parkside Circle North does not have units with air conditioning.
