1001 Parkside Circle North, Boca Raton, FL 33486 - 4 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Exit Realty Mizner, Exit Realty Mizner, (561) 501-1001. Available from: 04/07/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. BOCA RATON 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH $6200 MONTHLY PROPERTY ID: RX-10585291 C/O: REAL ESTATE SALES FORCE Lavishly renovated four bedroom pool home available for annual rental, in Boca Raton's prestigious Parkside at Boca Trail. Parkside is located in the heart of Boca Raton and features a manned gate, a clubhouse and tennis courts, and idyllic tree-lined streets. The property has a large backyard and covered lanai perfect for grilling poolside. The home includes sleek hardwood floors throughout, higher ceilings with lots of natural light, and stylishly renovated bathrooms and kitchen. The owner will pay for landscaping and pool care. Simply move in and live hassle-free. Pets will be considered and the owner would entertain a longer term lease. 1st month, last month and a security deposit equal to a month are required for move in. Enter full address online for an HD Tour. Call now! .. MOVE IN REQUIREMENTS: FIRST/LAST/SECURITY NO EVICTIONS PET RESTRICTIONS .. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING CONTACT EXIT REALTY MIZNER 561.501.1001 INFO@EXITREALTYMIZNER.COM IG: EXIT_REALTY_MIZNER [ Published 13-Apr-20 / ID 3494795 ]