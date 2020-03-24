1 Royal Palm Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful lagoon water views! Move in ready. SE Boca's best kept secret, Boca Bayou. Resort Style Living in this gated waterfront, boating community. Spacious floor plan. Kitchen features a center island and full pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and separate vanity. Split bedroom plan. Relax on the screened balcony, enjoy the water views. Just steps to one of the five community pools. Assigned parking space close by. Rent includes: Security gate, water and cable with HBO. Close to beaches, shopping and downtown.