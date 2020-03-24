All apartments in Boca Raton
1 Royal Palm Way
1 Royal Palm Way

1 Royal Palm Way · (561) 239-1900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 Royal Palm Way, Boca Raton, FL 33432

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful lagoon water views! Move in ready. SE Boca's best kept secret, Boca Bayou. Resort Style Living in this gated waterfront, boating community. Spacious floor plan. Kitchen features a center island and full pantry. Master bedroom with walk in closet and separate vanity. Split bedroom plan. Relax on the screened balcony, enjoy the water views. Just steps to one of the five community pools. Assigned parking space close by. Rent includes: Security gate, water and cable with HBO. Close to beaches, shopping and downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Royal Palm Way have any available units?
1 Royal Palm Way has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Royal Palm Way have?
Some of 1 Royal Palm Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Royal Palm Way currently offering any rent specials?
1 Royal Palm Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Royal Palm Way pet-friendly?
No, 1 Royal Palm Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boca Raton.
Does 1 Royal Palm Way offer parking?
Yes, 1 Royal Palm Way does offer parking.
Does 1 Royal Palm Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Royal Palm Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Royal Palm Way have a pool?
Yes, 1 Royal Palm Way has a pool.
Does 1 Royal Palm Way have accessible units?
No, 1 Royal Palm Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Royal Palm Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Royal Palm Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Royal Palm Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Royal Palm Way does not have units with air conditioning.
