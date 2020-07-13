All apartments in Aventura
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:42 PM

Lincoln Pointe

Open Now until 5:30pm
17900 NE 31st Ct · (305) 306-4791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17900 NE 31st Ct, Aventura, FL 33160

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3123 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,455

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 3213 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,465

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 770 sqft

Unit 1106 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1100 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,815

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 4200 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Unit 4322 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lincoln Pointe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
hot tub
Experience the peaceful vibes of a Mediterranean-style community that you can only find at Lincoln Pointe Apartments! We welcome you and your entire household—including pets—to a home that is all about the way you live. For this, our Aventura, FL, apartments offer well-designed one and two-bedroom floor plans complete with a wide host of amenities and services that add ease and excitement to your everyday life.

The water views around will charm you from the first moment while the beautifully appointed interiors will inspire you to unleash your inner decorator. What’s a given from the start is a screen enclosed patio with storage space, while select apartments even boast W/D sets for your convenience, along with stylish vaulted ceilings.
(+more)
?

You’ve seen nothing until you come across the extras that make our gated community special. Starting with the modern fitness center and community room with billiards to the business center, resort-style pool, and the yacht viewing deck—ever

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $100 per applicant
Deposit: $600 for 1 bedrooms; $800 for 2 bedrooms
Move-in Fees: $350 admin fee
Additional: Garbage: $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 40 lbs.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Lincoln Pointe have any available units?
Lincoln Pointe has 15 units available starting at $1,455 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Lincoln Pointe have?
Some of Lincoln Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lincoln Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Lincoln Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lincoln Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Lincoln Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Lincoln Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Lincoln Pointe offers parking.
Does Lincoln Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lincoln Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lincoln Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Lincoln Pointe has a pool.
Does Lincoln Pointe have accessible units?
No, Lincoln Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does Lincoln Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lincoln Pointe has units with dishwashers.
Does Lincoln Pointe have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lincoln Pointe has units with air conditioning.

