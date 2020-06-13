/
accessible apartments
36 Accessible Apartments for rent in Aventura, FL
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Thunder Alley
1 Unit Available
3030 NE 188th St
3030 Northeast 188th Street, Aventura, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1453 sqft
Amazing turn key opportunity to get a fully furnished unit with beautiful direct water views from every room in an exclusive boutique condo in Aventura. Spacious 2 bed + 2 bath+Den with HUGE terrace overlooking the water.
Results within 1 mile of Aventura
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
16711 Collins Ave
16711 Collins Avenue, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Very nice large 2 bedrooms/ 2 bathrooms unit in the heart of Sunny Isles. Fully Furnished. 400 sq. ft. Terrace with direct view to the pool, ocean from every room, jacuzzi, 1 assigned parking space.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Sunny Isles Shores
1 Unit Available
17720 N Bay Rd
17720 North Bay Road, Sunny Isles Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
This is sunny isles at its best, renovated 2019, over sized 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, furnished, private corner with wraparound balcony with a northwest exposure of the wide bay water and a view of the ocean to the east, floors throughout, incredible
Results within 5 miles of Aventura
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Hollywood Hills
19 Units Available
The EnV
812 S Park Rd, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1353 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments minutes from shopping, dining, entertainment, and the beach. Open floor plans with modern kitchens, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, tennis court, hot tub, gym. Pet-friendly, dog park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Miami Industrial District
6 Units Available
Vista Palms
361 NE 191st St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
995 sqft
Tucked away in a cluster of tree-shaded courtyards, Vista Palms overlooks a scenic waterway situated in a quiet neighborhood but central to shopping, restaurants and the beach.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated March 3 at 09:14pm
Golden Glades
29 Units Available
Parc Place
17600 NW 5th Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated just off I-95 near Sunny Isles Beach and Haulover Park, these units feature balconies, air conditioning and modern appliances. On-site you'll find a 24-hour fitness center, gated entrance, playground, clubhouse and business center.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Biscayne Landing
1 Unit Available
15051 Royal Oaks Ln
15051 Royal Oaks Lane, North Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1743 sqft
Gorgeous apt 2/2 tiled floors, ocean view, S.S. appliances W/D inside the apt. Gourgeous pool and tenis court, water, sewage,hot water, basic cable, interenet and 1 parking space is included in the rent. 24 hours security -H.S. and FIU.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated June 3 at 04:26am
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
950 Hillcrest Dr
950 Hillcrest Drive, Hollywood, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1000 sqft
Awesome 1/1.5 remodeled condo. Updated kitchen & baths. Beautiful ceramic tile throughout. Plenty of closet space. A/C unit about 3 years. Screened in huge balcony with accordion shutters.
1 of 35
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Coutry Club
1 Unit Available
1425 Atlantic Shores Blvd
1425 Atlantic Shores Boulevard, Hallandale Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
55+ Penthouse Condo Apartment. Gorgeous and substantially renovated 2 Bed 2 Bath apartment with newly decorated, upgraded, and remodeled marble floors and granite tops throughout the apt.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
280 Sierra Dr
280 Sierra Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Grand Courts Lakes Independent Living is a brand new 55+ Community. Rent a one bedroom one bath apt, screened balcony. Monthly rental includes your Free Daily Breakfast, and Free Buffet Style Dinner.
Results within 10 miles of Aventura
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Tarpon River
20 Units Available
New River Yacht Club
400 SW 1st Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,622
1122 sqft
These waterfront homes are within walking distance of area dining and shopping. On-site amenities include 24-hour valet service in a gated community and concierge services. Spacious interiors offer modern furnishings and large windows with views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
21 Units Available
33 West
6300 SW 24th Pl, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,473
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,102
1442 sqft
Near the intersection of I-595 and the Florida turnpike, and just minutes from dozens of shops and restaurants. This pet-friendly property offers a dog park, outdoor pool, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,589
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Altis Bonterra
3545 W 98th Street, Hialeah, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,448
1399 sqft
Prestigious community minutes from schools and shops. Designer-chic designs, gourmet kitchens and wood flooring. Resort-like pool. Eco-friendly design. Spa-inspired bathrooms. Tech upgrades including USB charging.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynwood
63 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
12 Units Available
Solle Davie Luxury Apartments
5500 S University Dr, Davie, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,585
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,585
1267 sqft
Great for commuters with location close to I-95, I-75 and I-595. Units include gourmet kitchens, Kashmir quartz countertops, soaking tubs and lush carpeting. Luxury Mediterranean retreat-style community has clubhouse, pool deck with Jacuzzi, fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:11am
441 Corridor
12 Units Available
The Club at Emerald Waters
4000 N 56th Ave, Hollywood, FL
Studio
$1,176
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
1069 sqft
Located just off I-95 near the Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, these units feature balconies, cable/satellite, air conditioning and dishwashers, along with a pool, laundry facilities, business center, playground and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
$
Walnut Creek
16 Units Available
Ventura Pointe
7850 Pasadena Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,685
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1232 sqft
Ventura Pointe offers brand new apartment living in the heart of Pembroke Pines. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes were designed with comfort, style, and convenience in mind.
