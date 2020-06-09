3690 NE 199th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage new construction

Country Club Estates Lease available! 3300+ Sq Ft, 5 bdrs, 5.5 bthrs includes a main & guest house. Picture yourself as you enter the gorgeous courtyard which leads to the main house with tons of open space and gorgeous marble & wood floors surrounding you. This masterpiece is in the center of Aventura! Very close to the beach, shops, places of worship, famous Don Soffer walking path & backyard to JW Marriott Turnberry golf course. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with an lovely view of the pool & lg backyard. Lots of room for a family and areas to enjoy living. The perfect address for Aventura Charter Elementary (ACES) & Don Soffer Charter High School! We are ready to welcome you home! Easy to show. Connect anytime for a private tour!