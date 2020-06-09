All apartments in Aventura
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:14 PM

3690 NE 199th St

3690 Northeast 199th Street · (305) 469-3222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3690 Northeast 199th Street, Aventura, FL 33180

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$8,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Country Club Estates Lease available! 3300+ Sq Ft, 5 bdrs, 5.5 bthrs includes a main & guest house. Picture yourself as you enter the gorgeous courtyard which leads to the main house with tons of open space and gorgeous marble & wood floors surrounding you. This masterpiece is in the center of Aventura! Very close to the beach, shops, places of worship, famous Don Soffer walking path & backyard to JW Marriott Turnberry golf course. Gourmet eat-in kitchen with an lovely view of the pool & lg backyard. Lots of room for a family and areas to enjoy living. The perfect address for Aventura Charter Elementary (ACES) & Don Soffer Charter High School! We are ready to welcome you home! Easy to show. Connect anytime for a private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3690 NE 199th St have any available units?
3690 NE 199th St has a unit available for $8,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3690 NE 199th St have?
Some of 3690 NE 199th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3690 NE 199th St currently offering any rent specials?
3690 NE 199th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3690 NE 199th St pet-friendly?
No, 3690 NE 199th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aventura.
Does 3690 NE 199th St offer parking?
Yes, 3690 NE 199th St does offer parking.
Does 3690 NE 199th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3690 NE 199th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3690 NE 199th St have a pool?
Yes, 3690 NE 199th St has a pool.
Does 3690 NE 199th St have accessible units?
No, 3690 NE 199th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3690 NE 199th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3690 NE 199th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3690 NE 199th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3690 NE 199th St does not have units with air conditioning.
